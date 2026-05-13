Duke Energy Florida offers Payment Assistance Finder for bill relief

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida is reminding its customers about the Payment Assistance Finder, a tool that connects them with resources for bill relief. The program helps qualified customers manage energy costs as the summer season approaches and energy usage peaks.

Melissa Seixas, president of Duke Energy Florida, emphasized the tool’s importance for those facing financial challenges. “When a financial hardship happens, it can be a challenge to know where to turn for help,” Seixas said.

The Payment Assistance Finder serves as a central hub, enabling customers experiencing financial hardship to locate organizations that can provide assistance.

Seixas continues, “The Payment Assistance Finder is meant to be a tool that brings all available resources together to help customers find the best solution that fits their needs.”

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