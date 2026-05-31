Driver killed after vehicle strikes pole on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was killed Friday afternoon after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole along Interstate 4 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:49 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-4 west of Orange Camp Road near mile marker 114 in Lake Helen.

Preliminary evidence indicates a 2021 Kia Soul was traveling westbound when, for reasons that remain under investigation, the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a pole.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been confirmed or released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic impacts have eased since the initial response. According to FHP, only the outside westbound lane remains blocked as troopers continue their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

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