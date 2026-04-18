Driver arrested in deadly I-4 crash, leaving three dead in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old woman from Ocala was arrested after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 near DeBary Avenue, which resulted in three deaths and one injury, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators state Lindsey Brooke Isaacs was operating a Dodge Durango when she switched lanes and collided with a Ford Focus, causing a chain reaction that involved a motorcycle and a Honda Pilot.

The Focus struck the motorcycle, hit a guardrail, re-entered the roadway, and then collided with the Pilot.

The motorcyclist and two passengers in the Honda Pilot were declared dead at the scene. The Focus driver was taken to AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The authorities reported that the Durango left the scene after the crash but was later found unoccupied by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, showing damage consistent with the collision.

Isaacs was subsequently detained on a warrant and remanded to the Volusia County Jail. She faces several charges, such as three counts of vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of a fatal crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group