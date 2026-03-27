DOJ sues SeaWorld, alleging discrimination against disabled visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld’s parent company is the subject of a federal lawsuit alleging it discriminates against some of its most vulnerable visitors.

The Department of Justice said United Parks and Resorts, which owns and operates 12 theme parks, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, bans guests who use wheelchairs and seated rollators.

The Federal Government filed the lawsuit after hearing from scores of people who complained about this policy. “I think that’s awful,” said Chloe Sanguine, a visitor to Central Florida. “ I think people should be able to come to SeaWorld whenever they want to come regardless of what kind of injury you have or anything.”

The DOJ said the policy violates TITLE III of the Americans with Disabilities Act. But UPR said it has nothing to do with discrimination and is more about safety.

The company released a statement that reads in part, “The policy at issue was implemented to address repeated safety incidents involving misuse of rollators with seats and was designed to enhance guest safety while continuing to provide accessible options for all guests. We offer alternative mobility devices at no cost to ensure guests can fully enjoy our parks.”

It’s unclear whether UPR has responded to the DOJ’s lawsuit. The DOJ says it plans to seek a court order to force the company to comply with federal law.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group