Disney Musicals in Schools Marks 10 Years Supporting Orlando and Orange County Students

Orange County — Disney Musicals in Schools is celebrating 10 years of expanding arts education in Orlando and Orange County elementary schools, thanks to a long‑running partnership with Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Walt Disney World, and Disney Theatrical Group.

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The program provides free musical theater scripts, performance materials, and professional coaching to Central Florida schools, helping many launch their first-ever theater programs and student productions.

To commemorate the milestone, students from Orange and Osceola County schools recently performed on the Walt Disney Theater stage at Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando during a Student Share event. Many of the students made their first appearance in a professional performing arts venue.

Since its launch in the Orlando area, Disney Musicals in Schools has reached approximately 6,000 students at 36 schools across Central Florida, helping young performers build confidence, creativity, and teamwork through arts education.

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