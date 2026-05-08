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Disney Musicals in Schools Marks 10 Years Supporting Orlando and Orange County Students

Program has served nearly 6,000 Central Florida students over the past decade

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
Disney Musicals in Schools Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Arts Education in Orlando Disney Musicals in Schools Marks 10 Years Supporting Orlando and Orange County Students (Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts/Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)
By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Orange County — Disney Musicals in Schools is celebrating 10 years of expanding arts education in Orlando and Orange County elementary schools, thanks to a long‑running partnership with Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Walt Disney World, and Disney Theatrical Group.

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The program provides free musical theater scripts, performance materials, and professional coaching to Central Florida schools, helping many launch their first-ever theater programs and student productions.

To commemorate the milestone, students from Orange and Osceola County schools recently performed on the Walt Disney Theater stage at Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando during a Student Share event. Many of the students made their first appearance in a professional performing arts venue.

Since its launch in the Orlando area, Disney Musicals in Schools has reached approximately 6,000 students at 36 schools across Central Florida, helping young performers build confidence, creativity, and teamwork through arts education.

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Michelle Wargo

Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Michelle Wargo is an award-winning reporter and producer. Her multifaceted career encompasses on-air broadcasting, television and radio production, film, marketing, and public relations, consistently demonstrating her ability to develop and execute impactful stories and communications strategies.



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