Disney employee who saved audience from prop boulder returns to work

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney employee Robert Herrick has returned to work after sustaining serious injuries while on the job.

In December, Herrick jumped in front of a 400-pound prop boulder during a stunt show.

Herrick’s action prevented the massive prop from hitting audience members.

He suffered several injuries, including a fractured vertebra, as a result of his efforts.

Herrick’s decisive action saved audience members from being hit by the boulder.

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