Disney announces dates for this year’s special holiday parties

We’re learning more details about this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Disney World with tickets going on sale soon.

Ticket prices will range from $169 to $229.

The event will take place from 7 PM to midnight, with exclusive entertainment, specialty snacks, and shorter wait times for rides.

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket on select nights.

The dates for this Magic Kindom event are as follows:

November 7th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 20th, 21st, 25th, 26th, 28th, and 30th

December 2nd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 9th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, and 21st

Meanwhile, Jollywood Nights is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2025 with new and returning offerings, along with a price increase.

Ticket prices for the event range from $159 to $199 per person, marking the first price increase since its debut.

Jollywood Nights will take place:

November 8th, 15th, 17th, 22nd, 24th, 29th

December 1st, 6th, 10th, 13th, 17th, 20th, 22nd

Ticket holders to the event will now be able to enter the park earlier than before, at 5:30 p.m.

Disney also announced new shows and confirmed that resort guests can purchase tickets starting July 16th.

