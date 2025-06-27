Disney World confirms return of popular holiday show

Jollywood Nights, a popular Disney World holiday event, is set to return in 2025.

Casting calls for Seasonal Dancers and Seasonal Vocalists have been posted, hinting at an upcoming announcement.

Additionally, a specific show, “What’s This? Tim Burton’s THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Sing-Along,” is confirmed to be returning, with auditions open until July 9.

The event typically features live entertainment, special treats, and festive fun at Hollywood Studios on select nights in November and December.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jollywood Nights’ comeback.

