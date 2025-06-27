Local

Disney World confirms return of popular holiday show

By Laurel Lee
Celebrate the holidays in style at Disney's Jollywood Nights!
By Laurel Lee

Jollywood Nights, a popular Disney World holiday event, is set to return in 2025.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Casting calls for Seasonal Dancers and Seasonal Vocalists have been posted, hinting at an upcoming announcement.

Additionally, a specific show, “What’s This? Tim Burton’s THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Sing-Along,” is confirmed to be returning, with auditions open until July 9.

READ: Walt Disney World launches major dining reservation upgrades

The event typically features live entertainment, special treats, and festive fun at Hollywood Studios on select nights in November and December.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jollywood Nights’ comeback.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!