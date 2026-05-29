Disney accuses Trump’s FCC of attempting to ‘suppress speech’ with license renewal investigation

Disney and ABC criticized the FCC for attempting to suppress speech through an early license renewal order for local stations.

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The companies filed a license renewal application for WABC-TV in New York under protest, claiming the order was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The FCC claims the early reviews were part of a discrimination investigation, not related to the pressure to fire Jimmy Kimmel.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump demanded Kimmel’s sacking after he made a controversial joke about Melania on his show.

Melania Trump criticized Kimmel’s “hateful and violent rhetoric” and called for ABC to take action against his behavior.

The FCC Chairman’s order, allegedly part of an investigation into Disney’s diversity practices, was seen as an effort to stifle broadcast stations through bureaucracy.

Disney and ABC argued that the order was a coercive tactic targeting disfavored editorial voices and threatening the First Amendment.

The FCC Commissioner defended the order, stating it was related to allegations of discrimination by Disney and ensuring the company operates in the public interest.

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