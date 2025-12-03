Did you see a Halo Around the Moon on Tuesday? Here’s why it got There.

Moon Halo A lunar halo formed around the moon on Tuesday night, a WDBO listener sent in this photo. (WDBO Listener)

ORLANDO, Fla.- If you thought you saw something different about the sky last night, you‘re not wrong.

On Tuesday night, a dreamy halo appeared to be surrounding the moon in Central Florida’s night sky.

A ring forms when moonlight or sunlight refracts from ice crystals found in high-altitude cirrus clouds.

This phenomenon is common during colder months and it can be indicative of a potential weather systems like rain and snowstorms.

Lunar halos are only formed at 22° and in rare cases, 46° radiuses, this is because the hexagonal ice crystals in the thin cirrus clouds only refract light at 22° and 46°.

