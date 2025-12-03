Local

Did you see a Halo Around the Moon on Tuesday? Here’s why it got There.

By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk
By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk

Moon Halo A lunar halo formed around the moon on Tuesday night, a WDBO listener sent in this photo. (WDBO Listener)

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla.- If you thought you saw something different about the sky last night, you‘re not wrong.

On Tuesday night, a dreamy halo appeared to be surrounding the moon in Central Florida’s night sky.

A ring forms when moonlight or sunlight refracts from ice crystals found in high-altitude cirrus clouds.

This phenomenon is common during colder months and it can be indicative of a potential weather systems like rain and snowstorms.

Lunar halos are only formed at 22° and in rare cases, 46° radiuses, this is because the hexagonal ice crystals in the thin cirrus clouds only refract light at 22° and 46°.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Emily Ching

Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk

Reporter for WDBO

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!