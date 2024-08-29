Development chances increase as tropical waves move through Atlantic

News

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring tropical waves moving west through the Atlantic.

One of the waves has a 40% chance of tropical formation over the next week.

The low-pressure area will slowly try to develop as it moves closer to the Caribbean.

Another strong tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa has a strong chance of tropical development in the future.

Both areas will likely develop, but it’s still too soon to know where they will go and how strong they will become.

If either of the two areas becomes a named storm, it will be called Francine.

Thankfully, the tropics currently remain quiet near Florida.

