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DeSantis to call Special Session focused on Property Tax Relief

Governors “Save Our Homes” proposal could lead to elimination of property tax in state

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
DeSantis Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Tampa on Wednesday (May 27, 2026) announcing special legislative session aimed at eliminating property taxes.
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

During a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced he would be calling a Special Legislative Session, to begin on Monday, “with the purpose of putting on the ballot” an initiative to reduce and eventually eliminate property tax in the state of Florida.

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The action has been a focus of the governors in his final term as leader of the state. According to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, in 2024 the state collected $55.18 billion in property tax. According to the governor, that number is closer to $60 billion in 2025 when it sat at $32 billion in 2019. Here’s the governors plan:

Save Our Homes Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed a plan for the November ballot that could lead to end of the state property tax (X: GovRonDeSantis)

The move is not unilateral, if the plan is approved by the legislator it would move to the November ballot where it would take a 60% vote to approve.

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Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.



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