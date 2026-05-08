Delta worker dies on the job at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Delta Air Lines team member died while on the job at Orlando International Airport on Thursday.

A Delta spokesperson said the airline is working with local authorities as a full investigation into the incident gets underway.

The airline stated it is heartbroken by the loss and is focused on extending full support to the team member’s family and its Orlando team.

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of a team member while on the job at Orlando International Airport on the evening of May 7,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “We are focused on extending our full support to family and taking care of our Orlando team during this difficult time. We are working with local authorities as a full investigation gets underway to determine what occurred.”

Operations at the Delta Orlando station were paused on Thursday evening while work with investigators ensued.

This resulted in the cancellation of one flight departure that evening.

Customers affected by the cancellation were accommodated on other flights and Delta offered apologies for the delay in their travels.

A spokesperson for Orlando International Airport released the following statement to Channel 9:

“The MCO community is deeply saddened about the loss of a team member from one of our airline partners, a member of our extended airport family. We send our condolences to his family and friends.”

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