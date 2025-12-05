The Definitive Central Florida Holiday Experience List for 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — ‘Tis the season here in Central Florida, and as Winter Break approaches, families might be wondering what there is to do in terms of holiday activities. Look no further than your own backyard!

From light displays and Christmas parades, to meet-and-greets with Santa himself, Central Florida has plenty of offerings for you and your family to experience this holiday season!

Holiday Light Displays

Dinos in Lights at the Orlando Science Center (Nov. 8 - Jan. 6)

The Orlando Science Center invites you to witness “a holiday light show 65 million years in the making! Join Stan the T. rex and his fossil friends in DinoDigs as they show off their twinkling talent in a festive display of music and light.”

Dinos in Lights starts every day at 11:00 am and shows run every 30 minutes until 3:30 pm. The show is included with general admission throughout the holidays and is the perfect exhibit for the dino-loving person in your life.

Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens (Nov. 14 - Jan. 18)

This three-quarter-mile pathway, presented by Publix, features handcrafted lantern scenes that allow guests to “experience the beauty and tradition of Asian lantern festivals right here in Central Florida.”

Visit the Central Florida Zoo’s website for more information on how to purchase tickets.

Colorful Christmas at the Crayola Experience (Nov. 22 - Jan. 5)

Known for their vibrant hues and colorful extravaganzas, the Crayola Experience Orlando at the Florida Mall will “deck the halls with tons of color!” Join the Crayola team for more than 20 hands-on attractions, a seasonal scavenger hunt, holiday photo-ops, and more!

Holinights at Promenade at Sunset Walk (Nov. 20 - Dec. 25)

The Promenade at Sunset Walk’s annual Holinights Celebration will feature Santa and his “Mischievous Elves, towering toy soldiers, and the nightly lighting of [their] 40-foot animated Holinights Christmas tree,” every night at 6:30 PM!

Plus, guests can climb aboard the Pearl Express Train Tour, which departs from the “North Pole Roundabout” throughout the night.

The event offers free admission and parking.

Dazzling Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens (Nov. 28 - Jan. 4)

The Leu Gardens invites you to “stand beneath a 50-foot star in the Rose Garden and lose [yourself] in live holiday music all night!”

Other festive offerings include giant crystal chandeliers, an interactive Christmas zone, illuminated butterflies, and a giant tree, all in the brand-new Holiday Village. The Gardens say this is “the biggest Dazzling Nights yet!”

Now Snowing in Celebration (Nov. 29 - Dec. 31)

Central Florida’s “original and premier ‘Snowing’ event” is back, with “one of the area’s only synthetic ice rinks!” This month-long holiday event features wandering Christmas carolers, a meet-and-greet with Santa, horsedrawn carriages, and other classic holiday activities that evoke a “traditional family-style holiday.”

Wekiva Island’s Winter Wonderland (Nov. 30 - Dec. 25)

It’s “a Florida Christmas like no other” at Wekiva Island! Daily snow flurries, a Christmas tree forest (including a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree), Christmas-themed meet-and-greets with characters like Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch, and more characterize this special Central Florida event.

And be among the first to experience the brand-new North Pole Nook Pop-Up Cabana and Holiday Market.

There is a $5 admission fee, and select events require an additional ticket.

Holiday Parades, Celebrations, and Santa Photo-Ops

73rd Annual Winter Park Christmas Parade (Dec. 6 at 9 AM)

On December 6, Park Avenue will “come to life” with its 73rd Annual Winter Park ‘Ye Olde Hometown’ Christmas Parade, hosted by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce! This parade, whose roots began in 1952, will travel down Park Avenue and end at the intersection of Lyman and Park.

Oh, What Fun! Holiday Festival - Lake Nona (Dec. 5 - 11)

“Holiday magic awaits the whole family at Central Florida’s favorite holiday event,” says Lake Nona, whose 9th annual Oh, What Fun! Holiday Festival kicks off this weekend.

“Watch as Lake Nona Town Center transforms into a winter wonderland with a calendar full of celebrations and events,” including the ‘Spirit of the Holidays’ Live Acrobatics Show, story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and Family Fun Days featuring family-friendly activities and entertainment.

Christmas Wonderland at Dezerland Park (Nov. 1 - Dec. 24)

“Step into a holiday adventure for the whole family” at Dezerland Park’s Christmas Wonderland, featuring holiday-themed activities like a meet-and-greet with Santa, ice skating, a build-your-own toy experience with Santa’s elves, a train ride, and much more!

Tickets are available now on the Dezerland Park website.

Santa Photos - The Mall at Millenia (Nov. 7 - Dec. 24)

Santa has taken a break from Christmas preparations at the North Pole to visit the Mall at Millenia! “Create a memory of a lifetime with Santa,” who is available during all mall hours.

Reservations are required for this special meet-and-greet experience, and a $15 reservation deposit is required.

Santa Photo Experience - The Florida Mall (Nov. 14 - Dec. 24)

The “ultimate holiday tradition awaits” at the Florida Mall. Santa arrived from the North Pole on November 14, and will be staying through Christmas Eve, just before he takes off to deliver presents!

Santa will be available during all mall hours. You can make a reservation to visit him on the Florida Mall website here.

