Defense attorneys push to move teen murder case back to juvenile court

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County judge has denied one of two motions that would have moved the case of a teen accused of a double murder back to juvenile court.

Julia Egler is charged as an adult in the 2024 killings of her mother, Kelley McCollom, and her mother’s boyfriend, Matthew Szejnrok, inside McCollom’s Palm Bay home.

During Thursday’s hearing at the Brevard County Courthouse, defense attorneys argued the indictment should be dismissed or the case transferred to juvenile court, citing concerns over pre-trial publicity and the release of body camera and interrogation video.

The judge is taking the motion under consideration, but denied a separate request to move the case due to alleged Sixth Amendment violations.

Investigators say Egler initially told police an intruder was responsible, but later admitted to the shootings. Prosecutors allege the victims were killed when they returned home.

Defense attorneys also argue Egler was a minor at the time of the incident. The state maintains that any concerns about media coverage can be addressed during jury selection.

Egler is charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder

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