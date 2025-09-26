Debate intensifies over future of historic Eatonville property

EATONVILLE, Fla. — The impasse continues in Eatonville over a long-abandoned property that once housed the historic Hungerford school.

At an emergency meeting Thursday night, residents and town leaders clashed over what should happen to the more than 100 acres of land along I-4, which is currently owned by Orange County Public Schools.

“Don’t give up. Don’t sell our land,” one resident urged during public comment. Another speaker added, “Build the master plan that we created.”

The Hungerford High School building was demolished years ago, and leaders have since debated how the land should be redeveloped. Over a dozen residents spoke during the meeting, supporting and opposing the latest proposal.

This comes as Orange County Public Schools is preparing to finalize a deal with Dr. Phillips Charities. Under the agreement, the nonprofit would purchase the land for $1 million. It would be required to meet certain benchmarks, including creating green spaces, a learning center, a healthcare facility, and affordable housing.

Mayor Angie Gardner backed the plan. “The town has the opportunity to move forward, and I still support that,” she said.

But other officials pushed back, arguing that the property should be given to Eatonville instead of sold. “I have asked Orange County in the past if they can just give us the land. Because it’s been done before,” said Tarus Mack, Town Councilman for Seat 4.

Thursday night, the town council voted to ask that the same deal offered to Dr. Phillips Charities be presented directly to Eatonville. However, some officials questioned whether council members fully understood the terms of the sale. “Tonight, the council voted to have the same deal that’s being given to Dr. Phillips be presented to the town. However, it’s not clear that they understand that the sale is not for $1 million,” one official said.

Orange County Schools is set to vote on the deal on Sept. 30.

