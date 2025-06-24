News

Death investigation shuts down part of major roadway in downtown Orlando

Death investigation shuts down part of major roadway in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a death Tuesday morning.

Officers said a man died in the area of Orange Avenue and Gore Street.

The death investigation has the southbound lanes of Orange Avenue shut down between Gore and Anderson streets.

Police did not say what caused the man’s death.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

