Deadly shooting in an Orange County neighborhood, according to deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Rio Grande Ave and Grand Street around 8:26 p.m. Friday night.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found three victims an 18-year-old, a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the man in his 20′s died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

