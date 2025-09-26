Local

Deadly multi-vehicle crash shuts down section of Beachline Expressway in Orange County

Deadly multi-vehicle crash shuts down section of Beachline Expressway in Orange County A deadly multi-vehicle crash Friday morning has closed a section of the Beachline Expressway in Orange County. (WFTV)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly multi-vehicle crash Friday morning has closed a section of the Beachline Expressway in Orange County.

The crash happened around 2:17 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Beachline Expressway near Orangewood Boulevard.

The crash has all eastbound lanes shut down in the area.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were hurt or killed in the crash.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

