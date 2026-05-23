DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Dean at Bethune-Cookman University is now under state subpoena in the investigation into possible misuse of taxpayer money by the city of Daytona Beach.

Ida Wright is a former Volusia County School Board member and currently serves as the Dean of Business and Entrepreneurship at BCU. Wright has never been employed by the city of Daytona Beach before.

This latest state subpoena asks her to provide educational materials paid for by the city. State prosecutors ask Wright for all materials used during the Mayor’s Math and Fitness Boot Camp or similar programs funded by the city of Daytona Beach.

The subpoena also asks for all purchases made for Generational Legacy Inc., a non-profit run by Wright.

Eyewitness News told you in April that state prosecutors were seeking information about organizations run by Mayor Derrick Henry and his wife Stephanie. Henry’s wife serves as the Dean of First Year Experience at BCU.

Like Wright, Stephanie Henry has never been employed by the city of Daytona Beach.

Subpoenas were also issued to Jessica Wolfelschneider, a Community Relations Specialist for the Fire Department, and Andrew Holmes, a former Deputy City Manager.

Their subpoenas don’t ask for anything specific, only for them to appear before prosecutors on May 28th.

Daytona Beach misuse of funds investigation reaches Bethune-Cookman University

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