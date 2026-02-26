Crews in Florida battle a 25,000-acre wildfire near ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Crews in South Florida are working to contain a wildfire in Big Cypress National Preserve that has burned over 25,000 acres, causing lane closures along Alligator Alley.

Stephanie Hartman, director of communications for the Florida Department of Emergency Management, stated that the wildfire posed no threat to the state-run “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration jail, as it was situated 20 miles to the west and burning in the opposite direction.

Increased humidity levels are aiding in fire recovery and containment efforts.

Evacuation procedures at the facility are well-rehearsed, with officials monitoring the situation closely and ready to provide a 24-hour notice if evacuation becomes necessary.

Dry conditions persist across the state, with little rain in the forecast.

The facility, which opened in July 2025, was designed to hold up to 3,000 detainees, with a potential expansion to 5,000, but recent reports indicated there were about 1,500 detainees.

