High fire danger sparks red flag warning in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida faces high fire concerns on Thursday as temperatures climb into the low 80s amid breezy conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for most of our area.

High temperatures on Thursday afternoon will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

Outdoor burning is strictly prohibited on Thursday due to the increased fire danger.

Today’s warm weather follows a morning that was notably less cold than previous days.

Weather forecasters expect a shift in our weather pattern starting Friday.

Much-needed rain will hit Central Florida this weekend

A cold front is moving toward Florida on Friday, bringing much-needed rainfall after the current dry spell.

Scattered showers and storm chances are forecast to begin late Friday afternoon.

Most communities in the path of the front could receive about half an inch of rain.

Isolated locations could see higher totals exceeding one inch during the event.

Showers and storm chances are expected to last through Saturday.

