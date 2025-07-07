Couple killed in mishap with dry ice as they prep for July 4 bash

A couple in Houston was found dead in their wine cellar after a hazardous incident involving dry ice.

The couple was preparing for a party when they were overcome by a chemical reaction caused by the dry ice stored in the cellar.

Carbon dioxide gas from the melting dry ice likely led to their deaths.

Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus to enter the home due to a chemical smell.

Dry ice is commonly used in cocktails for visual effects and rapid chilling.

The CDC warns that dry ice, which is carbon dioxide in solid form, can be potentially toxic and should be handled and stored properly.

