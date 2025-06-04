Local

Cloudy skies and warm air will fuel afternoon storms in parts of Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Cloudy skies and warm air to fuel afternoon storms in parts of Central Florida Parts of Central Florida will see an increased chance for rain and storms Wednesday afternoon. (WFTV)
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Central Florida will see an increased chance for rain and storms Wednesday afternoon.

Our area will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Starting Thursday and through the weekend, hotter and muggier conditions will return, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

Afternoon sea breeze storms will be bringing brief but intense rain and lightning.

In the tropics, a low-pressure system off the Carolinas has a 10% chance of development but will likely bring heavy rain to their coast through Friday.

Thankfully, there is no significant tropical threat to Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!