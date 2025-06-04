Cloudy skies and warm air will fuel afternoon storms in parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Central Florida will see an increased chance for rain and storms Wednesday afternoon.

Our area will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Starting Thursday and through the weekend, hotter and muggier conditions will return, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

Afternoon sea breeze storms will be bringing brief but intense rain and lightning.

In the tropics, a low-pressure system off the Carolinas has a 10% chance of development but will likely bring heavy rain to their coast through Friday.

Thankfully, there is no significant tropical threat to Florida.

