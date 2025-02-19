City of Winter Park to host Arts Weekend

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The City of Winter Park’s Arts & Culture Alliance is set to host its four-day Arts Weekend beginning Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23 in historic downtown Winter Park.

▶ LISTEN TO MORNING NEWS EXPRESS ON WDBO

Organizers say the creative extravaganza, which is designed to celebrate arts in Winter Park, will feature numerous community events and performances throughout the city as it supports the Arts & Culture Alliance’s mission in raising awareness and visibility of its 22 non-profit member organizations.

Arts Weekend specials and activities will also be offered by merchants and restaurants in the area.

Read: Strong front to increase rain and storm chances in Central Florida on Wednesday

Recently popped up on the front lawn of City Hall; The Blue Element 💙



The Blue Element comprises three interconnected components designed to spark curiosity, reflection, and community engagement. Funded by the Public Art Advisory Board, the installation was created by Arts &… pic.twitter.com/mgJDXlz5Ox — City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) January 30, 2025

Click here for a schedule of events and additional information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.





©2025 Cox Media Group