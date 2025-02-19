Local

City of Winter Park to host Arts Weekend

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
WINTER PARK, Fla. — The City of Winter Park’s Arts & Culture Alliance is set to host its four-day Arts Weekend beginning Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23 in historic downtown Winter Park.

Organizers say the creative extravaganza, which is designed to celebrate arts in Winter Park, will feature numerous community events and performances throughout the city as it supports the Arts & Culture Alliance’s mission in raising awareness and visibility of its 22 non-profit member organizations.

Arts Weekend specials and activities will also be offered by merchants and restaurants in the area.

Click here for a schedule of events and additional information.

