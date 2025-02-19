Strong front to increase rain and storm chances in Central Florida on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong cold front will bring big changes to Central Florida on Wednesday.

Our area will see a widespread chance for rain and storms as the system moves through Florida.

The cold front will bring showers and a few isolated storms to the area.

The best time for activity is in the afternoon and evening, with highs in the low 80s.

The rain will exit Wednesday night, with cooler air moving in.

Morning lows will be in the mid-50s.

The cooler air continues to march in for Thursday.

We’ll see partly sunny skies with highs only in the upper 60s.

It will turn cold Thursday night, with morning lows in the low 40s.

Temps in the 30s are likely northwest of Orlando.

Our coldest day of the week will be Friday.

Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only climb into the low 60s.

Warmer temps return for the weekend, with our next storm system also arriving.

A few showers will be possible late Saturday into Sunday, with highs both days in the low 70s.

