City of Orlando issues downtown curfew update

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando is taking new safety measures with its state of emergency curfew will be ending at 5 p.m. Thursday night.

The curfew was enacted after the Downtown Orlando mass shooting that occurred the Friday morning after Halloween.

To ensure that downtown is safe at night, the City of Orlando is working to take measures to end the street-party atmosphere during late-night hours, and encourage downtown visitors to patronize businesses.

The City of Orlando will progressively open lanes through downtown, including Orange Avenue, starting the weekend of November 15.

This means pedestrians will be restricted to sidewalks when outside nightlife venues are open.

WFTV Channel 9 reached out to the Orlando Police Department and they provided the following statement.

“The safety and security of everyone remains the Orlando Police Department’s top priority. While we don’t discuss specific security measures, we work closely with our public safety and business community partners to ensure that all necessary resources are in place. The Orlando Police Department reminds the community to always call 9-1-1 or flag down an officer if they see anything suspicious. Whether security measures are visible or not, officers are always working on the streets and behind the scenes to ensure the safety of our city.” — Orlando Police Department Spokesperson

