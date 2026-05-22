Charges dropped against woman accused in triple fatal I-4 crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — All charges have been dropped against a woman previously accused in a triple fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 4, according to new court action.

Lindsey Isaacs, who had been arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in connection with the October crash, is no longer facing prosecution after a “filed no information” decision was entered in the case.

Isaacs was previously accused of triggering a multi-vehicle crash near DeBary, which investigators said involved a Dodge Durango, a sideswipe collision, and a chain-reaction impact involving a motorcycle.

Three people were killed in the crash, including Flagler County Deputy Administrator Jorge Salinas and his wife, along with a motorcyclist.

She faced multiple charges, such as leaving the scene of a fatal crash and vehicular homicide, and was released on bond after initially being held without one.

Court records now indicate that prosecutors will not proceed with the case at this moment. A “filed no information” signifies that the State Attorney’s Office has chosen not to pursue formal charges given the present evidence.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s investigation of the crash remains part of the original case file, but there are currently no prosecutions pending against Isaacs.

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