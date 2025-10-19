ChampionsGate Boulevard will close nightly for three days this week

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla. — FDOT will close ChampionsGate Boulevard (C.R. 532) under I-4 each night from 11:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., starting October 21 to 23, for bridge work.

The dual left-turn lanes at the C.R. 532 off-ramps (Exit 58) will also be closed. This closure allows crews to install girders for the eastbound I-4 bridge at ChampionsGate.

Commuters on I-4 westbound exiting to ChampionsGate should follow detour signs: turn right onto westbound ChampionsGate, then left onto eastbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, left onto northbound Lake Wilson Road, and right onto westbound Osceola Polk Line Road.

For eastbound I-4 drivers exiting to ChampionsGate Boulevard, detour right onto Osceola Polk Line Road, then southbound Lake Wilson Road, Ronald Reagan Parkway, and eastbound ChampionsGate Boulevard.

Drivers on eastbound ChampionsGate Boulevard wanting to access eastbound I-4 must U-turn on South Goodman Road to go west, then turn left onto Ronald Reagan Parkway, left onto Lake Wilson Road, and left onto Osceola Polk Line Road.

Drivers on westbound Osceola Polk Line Road wanting to access the westbound I-4 on-ramp should U-turn on Healing Place, go east, then turn right onto southbound Lake Wilson Road, right onto westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway, and right onto eastbound ChampionsGate Boulevard.

