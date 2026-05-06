CFO Blaise Ingoglia launches new hurricane preparedness program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Blaise Ingoglia hosted a press conference to announce a new hurricane preparedness program aimed at helping coastal Florida residents prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

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The announcement comes just “one month shy” of the start of that season, which begins June 1 and runs through November 30.

“It is never too early to start talking about preparing and being proactive,” Ingoglia said. “We want to make sure that we are getting ahead of any potential problems.”

Ingoglia acknowledged that last year’s season was relatively quiet. Despite there being several named storms including Hurricanes Erin and Melissa, none made landfall in Florida.

“Hopefully, we will go through another year of not having any storms like we did last year. That is the most optimal and beneficial for the people of the state of Florida,” he said. “But regardless, whether we know a storm is coming, it is always the best to make sure we are doing everything that we possibly can to prepare this state for that eventuality.”

Since 2020, Florida has been impacted by 17 hurricanes, including Ian in 2022, Idalia in 2023, and Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

“We should not be lulled into a false sense of security that we had last year. We were very lucky, blessed, I would say, not to be hit with any hurricanes,” Ingoglia said, “but eventually, we are going to get hit with something, and we know the best way to protect ourselves is to be prepared.”

Best Ways to Prepare for Hurricane Season

Go ahead and stock up on commonly needed supplies, such as water , toiletries , batteries and extension cords , generators , and non-perishables to avoid long lines at grocery stores during a natural disaster

, , , , and to avoid long lines at grocery stores during a natural disaster Have insurance and identification documents organized and on hand for after the storm

organized and on hand for after the storm Make an emergency kit and make sure it is accessible during an emergency

and make sure it is accessible during an emergency Check your home and flood insurance coverage and compare options to make sure you have the protection you need at the best value

and compare options to make sure you have the protection you need at the best value Conduct a home inventory with photos and videos inside and outside your home, as “you do not want to get into a ‘he said, she said’ with an underwriter or insurer” who might try and tell you what was or was not on your property prior to the storm

Pamphlets are set to be distributed to residents. These pamphlets, Ingoglia said, will include additional valuable information regarding utilities, home preparation, evacuation routes, and step-by-step instructions on how to handle insurance coverage and claims after a storm.

“What we are trying to do is go out proactively into these communities and give [residents] information that they need so they have it in advance,” Ingoglia said.

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