Central Florida’s summer heat returns as storm chances stick around Central Florida will slide back into a classic summer weather pattern on Thursday. (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will slide back into a classic summer weather pattern on Thursday.

Our area will see a few lingering light showers Thursday morning.

You may want to have your umbrella with you as storms and showers could pop up in the afternoon.

Our area will have a 50% chance of rain and storms, with the best chance between the I-4 corridor and our local beaches.

The heat will also start to crank up Thursday afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s

Expect muggy conditions with heat index values climbing to a steamy 96 to 101 degrees.

More heat is in store for Friday and through the weekend.

The extra heat and humidity will stick around, fueling afternoon storm chances each day.

