Central Florida Zoo extends quarantine for sloths rescued from Sloth World

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo says the sloths rescued from the now-closed “Sloth World” attraction will remain in quarantine for at least two more months as they continue to recover.

Zoo officials explained that the quarantine was always planned to last about 90 days, despite the standard minimum for mammals at accredited zoos being 30 days.

Nine sloths were brought to the zoo after over 50 reportedly died at Sloth World.

According to a zoo spokesperson, two of the sloths, Chewie and Dolce, are no longer in intensive care. The other seven remain under close observation, receiving daily treatment and monitoring from veterinary and animal care teams.

The zoo says the extended quarantine gives the surviving sloths additional time to acclimate, heal, and regain their strength.

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