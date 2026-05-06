Central Florida organizations come together to help displaced Spirit Airlines employees find jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Spirit employees affected by the sudden closure of the budget airline will have another opportunity to shop the job market as Florida Commerce and CareerSource Central Florida are set to host another rapid response event.

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Nearly 1,600 Central Florida-based employees found themselves out of work when Spirit abruptly shut its doors May 2, according to CareerSource Central Florida.

Spirit’s President and CEO Dave Davis cited “the sudden and sustained rise in fuel prices in recent weeks” as the reason for the closure, as “sustaining the business required hundreds of millions of additional dollars of liquidity that Spirit simply does not have and could not procure.”

According to Spirit, approximately 17,000 employees lost their jobs following the airline’s closure.

In response, CareerSource Central Florida and Florida Commerce quickly mobilized, setting up two job assistance fairs for former Spirit employees, including ground staff, gate agents, pilots, and flight attendants.

Organizers say that resources available at the fairs “will include resume assistance, job search assistance, career coaching, and access to training. Former Spirit Airlines employees unable to attend these events can still connect with us for personalized career support and guidance.”

The second event, which begins today at 11 AM, will be held at the CareerSource Central Florida Southeast Orange Career Center at 5784 South Semoran Boulevard in Orlando.

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