Central Florida nonprofit works to support fatherless youth and abused families

Mentors For Fatherless Children & Abused Families is a registered 501(c)(3) organization focused on helping fatherless teens transition into adulthood while supporting families facing abuse and hardship.

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The organization provides mentorship and mental health outreach, connecting youth with trusted role models to build confidence, life skills, and a sense of purpose.

Its Family Support & Engagement Program serves youth ages 10 to 18 across Orange County through partnerships with Neighborhood Centers for Families. Weekly workshops and mentoring sessions—held in communities including Pine Hills, Englewood, Oak Ridge, West Orange, and Apopka/Zellwood—focus on emotional wellness, safety, and access to resources.

Programs center on three key areas:

Healthy Homes — family stability and emotional wellness

— family stability and emotional wellness Pathways to Purpose — life skills and career readiness

— life skills and career readiness Champions of Unity — leadership through sports and music

Founders Leo and Samara Jules Robinson explain the programs they offer and how the organization relies on community support through volunteers and donations, working with local partners to strengthen relationships and expand outreach.

Serving communities across Central Florida, the nonprofit aims to help at-risk youth and families build stability, resilience, and a stronger future.

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