Central Florida Election Results 2025: Lake, Brevard, and Volusia Voters Decide Seats and Key Issues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Voters across Central Florida cast their ballots yesterday, deciding seats and key issues in this year’s election.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Municipalities in Lake, Volusia, and Brevard counties voted in new mayors, City Council members, and the fate of several resolutions including term limits, pay increases for elected officials, and town infrastructure.

The unofficial results, which do not include provisional or mail ballots, are listed by county below.

Town of Indialantic Town Council, Seat 1

Julie McKnight - 79.80% (557 votes)

Guy Harvey Newman - 20.20% (141 votes)

Town of Melbourne Beach Commissioner

Terry Cronin - 28.81% (693 votes)

Sherri Quarrie - 26.65% (641 votes)

Bruce Larson - 23.33% (561 votes)

Steve Walters - 21.21% (510 votes)

Barefoot Bay Recreation District Referendum

Shall the Barefoot Bay Recreation District Board of Trustees be authorized to expend not more than $165,000 to construct two new pickleball courts adjacent to the existing tennis and pickleball courts located at 625 Barefoot Bay within the District?

Yes - 48.94% (648 votes)

No - 51.06% (676 votes)

Town of Melbourne Beach Questions

Amending the Town Charter by increasing the residency requirement for Commission members and providing for forfeiture of office of a Commission member for malfeasance or misfeasance. This amendment will increase the residency requirement for Commission members from six (6) months to twelve (12) months prior to the date of qualification for office.

Yes - 88.93% (1,060 votes)

No - 11.07% (132 votes)

Amending the Town Charter by providing an elected Commissioner shall assume office at the next regularly scheduled Commission meeting following an election and amending the time an elected official may not serve on the Commission due to term limitations from one (1) year to eleven (11) months.

Yes - 77.47% (901 votes)

No - 22.53% (262 votes)

Amending the Town Charter by specifying the time period for a Commissioner to serve as a result of an appointment due to vacancy. This amendment specifies that an appointed Commissioner shall serve until the next general municipal election for which the qualifying period has not begun at the time of vacancy.

Yes - 86.38% (1,008 votes)

No - 13.62% (159 votes)

Amending the Town Charter by providing that the candidates for Commissioners-at-Large that receive the largest number of votes shall be declared elected for the longest terms to be filled.

Yes - 76.65% (896 votes)

No - 23.35% (273 votes)

Amending the Town Charter by removing the Town Commission’s authority to appoint, suspend, or remove the Town Clerk.

Yes - 52.01% (608 votes)

No - 47.99% (561 votes)

Removing the Town Commission’s Authority to Fix Salary of Town Clerk.

Yes - 52.26% (590 votes)

No - 47.74% (539 votes)

Provide for Vice-Mayor’s Duties if Mayor is Unable or Unwilling to Perform Duties.

Yes - 85.90% (981 votes)

No - 14.10% (161 votes)

Clarify the Requirement for Commission to Vote to Adjourn.

Yes - 57.12% (642 votes)

No - 42.88% (482 votes)

Providing Town Attorney’s Salary/Contract be Fixed and Approved by Commission.

Yes - 83.78% (935 votes)

No - 16.22% (181 votes)

Amending the Town Charter to Define “Unacceptable Gift.”

Yes - 83.78% (935 votes)

No - 16.22% (181 votes)

Replacing “He” and “His” and Including “He or She” or “His or Her.”

Yes - 84.51% (966 votes)

No - 15.49% (177 votes)

Clermont City Council, Seat 2

Bryan L. Bain - 53.82% (2,886 votes)

Tod Howard - 46.18% (2,476 votes)

Groveland City Council, District 4

Michael Jaycox - 68.78% (727 votes)

Jim O’Neil - 31.22% (330 votes)

Groveland City Ordinances

Should the Charter be amended to provide that a person may serve no more than two terms as mayor and no more than two terms as a councilmember, defining term to include the time served by a person appointed or elected to fill the remainder of a vacant position if the person serves more than fifty percent of the term, and increasing terms of office from two years to four years?

Yes - 69.32% (1,290 votes)

No - 30.68% (571 votes)

Should the Charter be amended to provide that the registered voters of the city have the power, to require reconsideration by city council of certain adopted ordinances or resolutions within 90 days of its adoption and, if the council fails to repeal an ordinance or resolution so reconsidered, then the ordinance or resolution be approved or rejected by the registered voters at a city election?

Yes - 73.97% (1,367 votes)

No - 26.03% (481 votes)

Should the Charter be amended to delete a provision that prohibits the city council from reducing the city manager’s compensation during the manager’s tenure as city manager?

Yes - 48.80% (892 votes)

No - 51.20% (936 votes)

Should the Charter be amended to prohibit the city from approving, executing or renewing contracts, agreements, or financial commitments during the period of time between the date of a city election and the official investiture of newly elected councilmembers except for emergency expenditures necessary for essential city services?

Yes - 75.11% (1,397 votes)

No - 24.89% (463 votes)

Should the Charter be amended to add a provision that describes the integral role of public engagement in the City’s governance and establishes community member engagement as an essential element of healthy civil life and a thriving local democracy?

Yes - 75.88% (1,378 votes)

No - 24.12% (438 votes)

Should the Charter be amended to provide that the city council appoints and removes the City Attorney by a majority vote of all councilmembers, and to establish qualifications and duties of the City Attorney?

Yes - 78.70% (1,434 votes)

No - 21.30% (388 votes)

Should the Charter be amended to provide that a councilmember may forfeit office for reasons listed in the charter including lacks qualifications to hold office, violates any express prohibition of the Charter, is convicted of a felony or criminal misdemeanor, or fails to attend four consecutive regular meetings without being excused by the council, such forfeiture to be declared by the remaining members of council after receipt of a written complaint and a public hearing?

Yes - 82.45% (1,513 votes)

No - 17.55% (322 votes)

Mascotte City Council, Seat 1

Robin Hughes - 50.66% (191 votes)

Barbara Krull - 49.34% (186 votes)

Mascotte City Council, Seat 5

Randy L. Brasher - 51.47% (193 votes)

Sharee Virginia Hodge - 48.53% (182 votes)

Montverde Town Council

Grant Roberts - 37.03% (427 votes)

Bryan Rubio - 28.27% (326 votes)

Allan Hartle - 23.16% (267 votes)

Judy Ley - 11.54% (133 votes)

Providing an amendment for the Town of Montverde Charter by creating a new section that requires a supermajority vote of Town Council of any comprehensive plan amendment that increases the allowable density within the municipal boundaries of the Town of Montverde.

Yes - 82.81% (525 votes)

No - 17.19% (109 votes)

Tavares City Council, Seat 4

Doug Keown - 63.08% (1,319 votes)

Lou Buigas - 36.92% (772 votes)

Lake Helen Mayor

Roger F. Eckert - 50.66% (348 votes)

Vernon Burton - 49.34% (339 votes)

Lake Helen City Commissioner, Zone 3

Sean Abshire - 69.05% (473 votes)

Lynda C. Donato - 30.95% (212 votes)

New Smyrna Beach Amendments

Shall the City of New Smyrna Beach adopt revised Charter Sections 2.02 and 3.06, changing the term length of the mayor from two years to four years beginning with the November 2026 election to be consistent with the term lengths of zone commissioners?

Yes - 38.06% (2,423 votes)

No - 61.94% (3,943 votes)

Shall the City of New Smyrna Beach adopt revised Charter Section 3.05, allowing a candidate to be elected in a primary election if the candidate receives fifty percent plus one vote of the votes in the primary election?

Yes - 35.12% (2,233 votes)

No - 64.88% (4,125 votes)

Shall the City of New Smyrna Beach adopt revised Charter Sections 2.03, 2.05, 4.01, 4.02, 4.03, and 4.04, to change the city clerk’s employment classification from charter officer to department head of the city manager?

Yes - 40.45% (2,552 votes)

No - 59.55% (3,757 votes)

Shall the City of New Smyrna Beach adopt revised Charter Section 2.11, to set the salary of the City Commission by Charter, requiring a voter referendum for any future changes to the salary, and increase the salary of the mayor from 50% of a Volusia County council member’s salary to 75% of the Volusia County council chair’s salary, resulting in an increase to the zone commissioner salaries who receive 75% of the mayor’s salary?

Yes - 25.24% (1,587 votes)

No - 74.76% (4,701 votes)

Shall the City of New Smyrna Beach adopt revised Charter Section 6.03, to prioritize historic preservation in the city, rather than mandating certain actions related to historic preservation?

Yes - 41.98% (2,612 votes)

No - 58.02% (3,610 votes)

Shall the City of New Smyrna Beach adopt a new Charter Section 6.05, to establish cultural arts as a priority for the City?

Yes - 51.07% (3,117 votes)

No - 48.93% (2,986 votes)

Shall the City of New Smyrna Beach revise Charter Section 7.03, to mandate that the Charter be reviewed by an advisory committee appointed by the city commission at least once every 10 years?

Yes - 61.35% (3,864 votes)

No - 38.65% (2,434 votes)

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group