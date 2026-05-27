Central Florida braces for another scorching day with high humidity

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another steamy summer-like day is ahead for Central Florida, with heat and humidity once again taking center stage.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s along our local beaches, while inland communities heat up into the low 90s.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

Heat index values are expected to soar into the mid and upper 90s Wednesday afternoon, with a few spots potentially reaching the low 100s during peak heating.

Rain chances on Wednesday remain at 40%, with the best opportunity for afternoon showers and storms focusing on the Orlando metro and areas west of I-4.

Looking ahead, a wetter weather pattern is setting up for Central Florida beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend and into next week.

An influx of tropical moisture will boost rain and storm chances across the region, bringing several rounds of beneficial rainfall to help ease ongoing drought conditions.

However, with repeated rounds of heavy downpours possible, localized flooding could become a concern, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Residents should be prepared for periods of heavy rain, ponding on roads, and slower travel at times through the upcoming stretch of unsettled weather.

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