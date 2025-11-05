‘Can’t spell community without U and I’: Local restaurants step up as SNAP funds run out

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of Americans are feeling the effects of the ongoing budget standoff in Washington, D.C., and here in Central Florida, it’s hitting the dinner table.

More than half a million families across the region have lost access to their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) funds as the federal government shutdown stretches on.

At Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, trucks loaded with food continue rolling out daily, serving thousands who need help putting meals together.

But demand has skyrocketed. “We’re hearing from our partner agencies throughout our seven counties who are having more people call them for assistance. Many people who have never sought assistance before,” said Stephanie Palacios with Second Harvest.

The organization typically provides about 45 million meals a year, but Palacios said they’ve seen a 300% increase in people seeking help in just the last few weeks.

While federal funding remains stalled, local businesses are stepping in to fill the gap.

At The Mason Jar in Umatilla, assistant general manager Carrie Jarrett said they’re offering free meals to children every day until families receive their benefits again. “We just want to make sure no kid goes hungry,” she said.

In Orlando, Ferrara’s Pizza and Pasta is handing out 50 free slices every Saturday and Sunday for children whose families rely on food stamps.

“The community has helped me build my restaurant. We’ve been here for 20 years, and without the community we wouldn’t be here today,” said owner Hector Nieves.

At New York Bagel & Deli in Orange County, owner Daniel McDougal said the response has been emotional.

“A lot of people were crying. They said we’re doing a great thing, not a lot of people were helping. You can’t spell community without U and I,” McDougal said.

“Kids should always be taken care of. As adults we have ways to get fed and get this and get that the kids don’t,” said David Baldi, the Owner of BQ Eatz, who also joined the effort.

The White House announced Tuesday it will comply with a federal judge’s order to partially fund SNAP benefits through the end of November, though it’s still unclear when that money will reach families. Until then, for many across Central Florida, the meaning of “community” is being defined one meal at a time.

