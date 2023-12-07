CAN YOU IDENTIFY? Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying individual

Orange County, FL — The Orange County Sheriffs Office needs help identifying an individual who may have important information regarding a recent shooting that killed a man in his 20s.

See video below:

Do you know this man? He is not a suspect or person of interest but Detectives believe he may have pertinent information about a shooting on 11/30 at the Southern Oaks Apartments at 5956 Park Hamilton Blvd in which a man in his 20s was shot and killed. Anyone with info is urged… pic.twitter.com/2utwE7ixKS — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 6, 2023

The shooting happened November 30th at the Southern Oaks Apartments at 5956 Park Hamilton Blvd.

Anyone with info or can help identify this individual is urged to call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477

