Death investigation underway in Palm Bay after body found in Indian River Lagoon

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department has launched a death investigation after a male body was discovered in the Indian River Lagoon just before 4 a.m.

Police report that the body was discovered near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Kingswood Drive after a resident noticed it in the water.

Police pulled the body from the water shortly after its discovery. Officials are working to identify the deceased man and determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sgt. Vincent Galioto confirmed the body is male. He also stated that there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released at this time. Stay with Channel 9 for updates as they come in.

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