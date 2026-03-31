Brevard County man arrested in connection with human remains found in Palm Bay field

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay Police have arrested a Brevard County man they believe is connected to a grisly discovery.

Lucas Jones was arrested after investigators said they found evidence linking him to human remains found in an area of Palm Bay known as “The Compound.”

The remains were discovered March 28 in two suitcases. An arrest affidavit said the odor was so strong that vultures circled overhead.

A closer examination of the contents inside the suitcases contained a package with Jones’ address on it and a knife that matched a set from his home.

Police also found blood stains inside Jones’ residence.

Jones’ girlfriend told police she drove him to the compound on March 21 and watched him dump two packages at that location.

A woman at Jones’ residence declined to comment on his arrest and referred Channel 9 to their attorney.

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