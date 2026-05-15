The brain’s “feel-good” chemical may be secretly fueling tinnitus

New research suggests that serotonin, a brain chemical known for regulating mood, may exacerbate tinnitus, a condition characterized by persistent ringing or buzzing in the ears.

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The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that increasing serotonin levels in the brain led to behaviors associated with tinnitus in mice.

The findings could have implications for individuals with tinnitus, especially those taking antidepressants that affect serotonin levels.

Researchers hope to develop targeted treatments that separate the beneficial effects of antidepressants from potential harm to hearing.

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