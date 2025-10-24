BOO-urgers Deal: Burger King, Shake Shack offer deals, free food ahead of Halloween

Is the spooky season scaring up a hunger for some delicious burgers? Then you’re in luck.

Shake Shack is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Double ShackBurgers until Halloween.

Customers can use the promo code “SPOOKY” to take advantage of the offer in the app, at in-store kiosks, or online.

The Double ShackBurger features two quarter-pound beef patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce.

This deal follows previous BOGO offers on other menu items and includes app-exclusive discounts on sodas, fries, and shakes.

The promotion ends on October 31st, so act fast to enjoy these Halloween treats from Shake Shack.

Meanwhile, Burger King has daily freebies every day until Sunday, Oct. 26 to prepare for the spooky holiday.

On Friday, Oct. 24, you can score chicken fries for free.

The trick? It’s with at least a $1 purchase.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, customers can get a free 4-piece Cini Minis order with a purchase of $1 or more.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 26, fans can get a free Whopper Jr. - again, when they spend at least $1.

The chilling deals are in conjunction with the Halloween makeover Burger King has given to its menu, including their Jack-O-Lantern Whopper and Vampire Nuggets.

