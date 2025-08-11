Back-to-School LIVE: From backpacks to bell rings, Central Florida jumps into a new year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of Central Florida students will head back to the classroom on Monday.

Channel 9 will have live team coverage throughout the day, covering everything you need to know for back-to-school.

See LIVE updates below:

0 of 14 Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school Central Florida students head back to school

7:40 a.m. update:

WFTV’s Sam Martello is just one of our reporters on the ground covering everything you need to know for the first day of back-to-school. Watch live team coverage on TV27.

7:15 a.m. update:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to use extra caution as students return to school.

Drivers need to slow down in active school zones and watch out as buses stop to pick up students.

6:45 a.m. update:

Back-to-school forecast: Slight cool-down Monday, storms may disrupt afternoon pickups

Central Florida will see a lower chance of rain and storms on Monday, compared to the weekend.

Back-to-school forecast: Slight cool-down Monday, storms may disrupt afternoon pickups

Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly inland, with the potential for lightning delays during school pickup Monday afternoon.

Throughout the week, afternoon storm coverage will remain seasonal, with temperatures rising to the mid-90s.

6:15 a.m. update:

School buses are ready to roll across Central Florida. Flagler County Public Schools shared a video of bus drivers hitting the roads early as students head to their bus stops.

5:25 a.m. update:

Today marks the first day of school for most counties across Central Florida, including Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Flagler, Marion, and Volusia.

Students in Sumter County will return to class on Wednesday, while other counties are already welcoming students back to school.

The start of the school year is a significant event for families and educators as they prepare for new academic challenges and opportunities.

In Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, buses are taking off as new schools welcome students for the first time.

This marks a fresh start for many students and teachers as they embark on a new academic year.

The return to school involves various preparations, including ensuring transportation systems are ready and schools are equipped to handle the influx of students.

Parents and students alike are adjusting to new routines as the school year begins.

Local law enforcement agencies have increased patrols around schools this week to ensure a safe return. Expect to see officers directing traffic near school zones and crossing guards in place.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group