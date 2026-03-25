Ashley Moody congratulates new Secretary of Homeland Security on Senate confirmation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Senator Ashley Moody released a statement congratulating the newly appointed Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin.

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Mullin, a former MMA fighter and Oklahoma state senator, was sworn in as Secretary following a 54-45 bipartisan vote in the Senate on Monday.

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“I’m proud to call Markwayne Mullin a friend and I cannot think of someone better suited for the job ahead at the Department of Homeland Security,” said Moody in a statement released Tuesday. “Every single day, our nation faces danger from within, and I’ve seen Markwayne’s character shine through time and time again. He is a natural born protector. I know he will put the safety and security of our nation first, just as he does with his own family.”

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Moody serves on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs. A week prior to Mullin’s appointment, Moody appeared on Fox Business to show support for Senator Mullin.

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“He is a passionate, fierce, naturally protective person. He wants people to be safe. He loves this country. He is vigorous in advocating for it and, at this time, we are going into a third week after the conflict of Iran began and even longer for a funding shutdown of DHS,” said Moody in a conversation with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo. “We have to get somebody in there that will tirelessly work to make sure this country and its people are protected. That is the whole mission of DHS, and I for one want someone in that role with that personality.”

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