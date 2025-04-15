Arrested teacher returns to classroom in Brevard County

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Amid criminal charges, a Brevard County teacher is returning to the classroom.

Karly Anderson, who was arrested in January after Cocoa Beach police found her and former Roosevelt Elementary principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan at a house party involving underage drinking at the principal’s house, has been hired at Saturn Elementary—but not without protest.

Local parents picketed outside the school yesterday, calling for Anderson’s dismissal.

On January 19, Brevard County police officers arrived at the principal’s house after receiving calls about a loud house party. Officials arrived to discover more than 100 underage students drinking.

Recently released body cam footage from the Brevard County state attorney’s office shows Anderson yelling as first responders aid an intoxicated teen.

Both Anderson and Hill-Brodigan were arrested, with Anderson being charged with one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of disorderly intoxication. Brodigan-Hill was charged with one count of child neglect, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of holding an open house party.

The State Attorney’s Office later cleared Anderson of felony charges, but the misdemeanor charges still stand. While Anderson has returned to the classroom, Hill-Brodigan has been suspended without pay. Dr. Jennifer Clarke, Director of School Leadership, is currently serving as acting principal for Roosevelt Elementary.

