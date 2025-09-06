Local

Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of drowning dog at Orlando International Airport

By JJ Burton, WFTV.com and Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ALISON AGATHA LAWRENCE (Lake County Sheriffs Office)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Alleged dog drowner Alison Lawrence was issued an arrest warrant after she did not show up to her indigency hearing on Friday.

Lawrence is accused of drowning her dog in the bathroom of Orlando International Airport to make a flight in December 2024.

According to prosecutors, Lawrence tried to fly out of the country with her dog last year but didn’t have the proper paperwork to bring her dog.

According to investigators, she went into the bathroom, drowned the dog, and threw the body away.

Lawrence’s hearing today was to determine if she qualifies for state-funded investigative services.

As of now, nobody knows her whereabouts.

