Arizona resident dies of the plague

An Arizona resident has died from pneumonic plague, the most severe form of the disease, according to health officials.

The individual tested positive for the Yersinia pestis bacterium in Coconino County.

This is the first reported death related to pneumonic plague in the county since 2007, when an individual had an interaction with a dead animal infected with the disease.

“While it still exists, plague is extremely rare now. Worldwide, 1,000 to 2,000 people are diagnosed with plague every year. Only about seven cases are reported in the U.S. each year,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The Plague usually spreads through bites from fleas that previously bit an infected animal, with three types of plagues: Bubonic, Septicemic, and Pneumonic.

Symptoms of the Plague include fever, chills, weakness, and swollen lymph nodes, and immediate treatment with antibiotics is crucial for recovery.

