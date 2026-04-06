Apopka Mayoral Runoff Election: What Voters Need to Know

Voters in Apopka are preparing to head to the polls for the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Runoff Election, with multiple early voting options available ahead of Election Day.

The candidates are Apopka City Commissioner Nick Nesta and Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore.

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Early Voting Locations and Times

Residents can cast their ballots early at two locations in Orange County.

Early voting will take place Monday, April 6 through Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Apopka Community Center, located at 519 South Central Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703.

Early voting is also available Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 119 West Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806.

Election officials encourage voters to take advantage of early voting to avoid potential lines on Election Day.

Election Day Information

The Runoff Election will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Election Day, voters must go to their assigned municipal polling location:

AP01: Apopka Community Center, 519 South Central Avenue, Apopka, FL

Apopka Community Center, 519 South Central Avenue, Apopka, FL AP02: Northwest Recreation Complex, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka, FL

Voters are reminded that Election Day polling locations may differ from early voting sites.

Find Your Polling Place

Voters can confirm their assigned municipal polling place and review election information by visiting the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

Election officials recommend checking polling locations in advance to ensure a smooth voting experience.

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