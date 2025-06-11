Another co-defendant arrested in suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s racketeering case

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Another co-defendant was booked into jail, in the same case that has suspended Osceola County sheriff Marcos Lopez facing charges.

Sheldon Wetherholt was booked overnight and is the fourth person facing charges in connection with an illegal gambling operation.

Another co-defendant arrested in ex-sheriff Marcos Lopez racketeering case

Wetherholt is accused of operating a gambling house, according to court documents.

His arrest comes as Lopez continues to sit in the Lake County jail.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon so Lopez could see a judge on Wednesday, but it was later canceled.

It’s unclear why the hearing was canceled and if it will be rescheduled.

Lopez is being held on a $1 million bond, which means he’d have to raise $100,000 to post bail.

But before that can happen, his attorney wants to ask a judge to lower the bond amount and possibly allow Lopez to wear an ankle monitor while out.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group