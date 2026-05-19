Angel de la Portilla joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cuban American governmental consultant and President of Central Florida Strategies Angel de la Portilla joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News following comments from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel that a U.S. military attack would cause a “bloodbath.”

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This comes as relations between Havana and Washington have worsened after the Trump Administration put new sanctions on the Cuban government, including the Minister of Justice and the Deputy Minister of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces.

READ: Timeline of recent US-Cuba relations amid heightened tensions in Trump’s second term

Díaz-Canel said in a post on X that “Cuba poses no threat, nor does it have aggressive plans or intentions against any country. It has none against the U.S., nor has it ever had any, something the government of that nation knows well.”

READ: CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Raul Castro’s grandson in Havana, US and Cuban officials say

Cuba also has been in a state of economic turmoil, as major shipping and oil companies have not been shipping to or from the island nation. An unofficial blockade enacted in March left the Cuban people without supplies of oil, food, and other goods.

The island has also been experiencing massive islandwide blackouts.

“I still believe that the end of the Cuban regime will happen in 2026,” de la Portilla said. “I think there’s a lot of economic pressure, but I also believe that the American government is trying to work out a deal with the Cuban regime so they can peacefully exit, and that will allow for change to begin in Cuba.”

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